Monmouth County has 321 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 23, there are 321 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 30 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located atwww.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

23-Mar

22-Mar
Aberdeen:

1635

1626
Allenhurst:

65

64
Allentown:

103

100
Asbury Park:

1520

1514
Atlantic Highlands:

295

295
Avon-by-the-Sea:

173

173
Belmar:

478

477
Bradley Beach:

328

326
Brielle:

517

514
Colts Neck:

880

876
Deal:

260

260
Eatontown:

1464

1457
Englishtown:

200

200
Fair Haven:

406

401
Farmingdale:

130

130
Freehold Borough:

1423

1418
Freehold Township:

3067

3048
Hazlet:

1788

1780
Highlands:

327

323
Holmdel:

1398

1390
Howell:

4661

4624
Interlaken:

76

76
Keansburg:

1051

1043
Keyport:

612

610
Lake Como:

140

139
Little Silver:

540

538
Loch Arbour:

24

24
Long Branch:

3878

3863
Manalapan:

3541

3516
Manasquan:

500

498
Marlboro:

3048

3028
Matawan:

985

980
Middletown:

5421

5385
Millstone Township:

784

779
Monmouth Beach:

292

292
Neptune City:

455

453
Neptune Township:

3001

2983
Ocean:

2713

2704
Oceanport:

565

563
Red Bank:

1566

1562
Roosevelt:

48

48
Rumson:

602

597
Sea Bright:

128

128
Sea Girt:

155

152
Shrewsbury Borough:

500

498
Shrewsbury Township:

97

97
Spring Lake:

212

209
Spring Lake Heights:

353

351
Tinton Falls:

1569

1562
Union Beach:

510

506
Upper Freehold:

488

484
Wall:

2306

2291
West Long Branch:

1031

1027
Unknown:

0

0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.