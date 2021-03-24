Monmouth County has 321 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 23, there are 321 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 30 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located atwww.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

23-Mar 22-Mar Aberdeen: 1635 1626 Allenhurst: 65 64 Allentown: 103 100 Asbury Park: 1520 1514 Atlantic Highlands: 295 295 Avon-by-the-Sea: 173 173 Belmar: 478 477 Bradley Beach: 328 326 Brielle: 517 514 Colts Neck: 880 876 Deal: 260 260 Eatontown: 1464 1457 Englishtown: 200 200 Fair Haven: 406 401 Farmingdale: 130 130 Freehold Borough: 1423 1418 Freehold Township: 3067 3048 Hazlet: 1788 1780 Highlands: 327 323 Holmdel: 1398 1390 Howell: 4661 4624 Interlaken: 76 76 Keansburg: 1051 1043 Keyport: 612 610 Lake Como: 140 139 Little Silver: 540 538 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 3878 3863 Manalapan: 3541 3516 Manasquan: 500 498 Marlboro: 3048 3028 Matawan: 985 980 Middletown: 5421 5385 Millstone Township: 784 779 Monmouth Beach: 292 292 Neptune City: 455 453 Neptune Township: 3001 2983 Ocean: 2713 2704 Oceanport: 565 563 Red Bank: 1566 1562 Roosevelt: 48 48 Rumson: 602 597 Sea Bright: 128 128 Sea Girt: 155 152 Shrewsbury Borough: 500 498 Shrewsbury Township: 97 97 Spring Lake: 212 209 Spring Lake Heights: 353 351 Tinton Falls: 1569 1562 Union Beach: 510 506 Upper Freehold: 488 484 Wall: 2306 2291 West Long Branch: 1031 1027 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.