Monmouth County has 330 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 20, there are 330 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 16 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Jan. 21 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

20-Jan

19-Jan

Aberdeen:

1127

1120

Allenhurst:

52

51

Allentown:

73

71

Asbury Park:

1015

1006

Atlantic Highlands:

197

197

Avon-by-the-Sea:

129

125

Belmar:

306

305

Bradley Beach:

228

228

Brielle:

346

343

Colts Neck:

615

611

Deal:

203

202

Eatontown:

1042

1035

Englishtown:

140

140

Fair Haven:

264

253

Farmingdale:

84

84

Freehold Borough:

1110

1107

Freehold Township:

2256

2250

Hazlet:

1207

1196

Highlands:

213

213

Holmdel:

985

979

Howell:

3195

3174

Interlaken:

52

52

Keansburg:

709

708

Keyport:

427

424

Lake Como:

98

97

Little Silver:

315

310

Loch Arbour:

14

14

Long Branch:

2784

2761

Manalapan:

2419

2401

Manasquan:

324

322

Marlboro:

2154

2130

Matawan:

707

704

Middletown:

3688

3664

Millstone Township:

546

541

Monmouth Beach:

181

180

Neptune City:

304

300

Neptune Township:

2134

2118

Ocean:

1899

1883

Oceanport:

349

344

Red Bank:

1217

1215

Roosevelt:

34

34

Rumson:

344

340

Sea Bright:

89

89

Sea Girt:

128

126

Shrewsbury Borough:

352

350

Shrewsbury Township:

70

70

Spring Lake:

146

144

Spring Lake Heights:

254

251

Tinton Falls:

1061

1057

Union Beach:

299

294

Upper Freehold:

359

358

Wall:

1665

1656

West Long Branch:

745

738

Unknown:

0

0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.