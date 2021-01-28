Monmouth County has 335 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 27, there are 335 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are nine new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Friday, Jan. 29 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

27-Jan

26-Jan

Aberdeen:

1194

1184

Allenhurst:

53

53

Allentown:

82

81

Asbury Park:

1090

1083

Atlantic Highlands:

206

205

Avon-by-the-Sea:

132

132

Belmar:

333

330

Bradley Beach:

250

247

Brielle:

369

367

Colts Neck:

661

652

Deal:

209

209

Eatontown:

1095

1092

Englishtown:

147

146

Fair Haven:

287

283

Farmingdale:

91

90

Freehold Borough:

1161

1154

Freehold Township:

2412

2373

Hazlet:

1283

1279

Highlands:

226

223

Holmdel:

1041

1038

Howell:

3420

3387

Interlaken:

52

52

Keansburg:

755

756

Keyport:

452

451

Lake Como:

103

103

Little Silver:

354

348

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

2944

2936

Manalapan:

2629

2588

Manasquan:

352

353

Marlboro:

2295

2280

Matawan:

734

729

Middletown:

3908

3884

Millstone Township:

580

575

Monmouth Beach:

200

197

Neptune City:

326

317

Neptune Township:

2250

2245

Ocean:

2009

1994

Oceanport:

367

364

Red Bank:

1286

1272

Roosevelt:

42

42

Rumson:

399

395

Sea Bright:

92

92

Sea Girt:

132

132

Shrewsbury Borough:

383

379

Shrewsbury Township:

73

73

Spring Lake:

164

163

Spring Lake Heights:

271

267

Tinton Falls:

1154

1139

Union Beach:

330

323

Upper Freehold:

378

375

Wall:

1732

1733

West Long Branch:

794

787

Unknown:

0

0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 