Monmouth County has 335 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 18, there are 335 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

18-Jan

17-Jan

Aberdeen:

1108

1088

Allenhurst:

50

50

Allentown:

72

71

Asbury Park:

1003

990

Atlantic Highlands:

192

190

Avon-by-the-Sea:

125

124

Belmar:

299

292

Bradley Beach:

222

221

Brielle:

343

340

Colts Neck:

609

599

Deal:

200

196

Eatontown:

1030

1020

Englishtown:

140

139

Fair Haven:

251

251

Farmingdale:

83

82

Freehold Borough:

1100

1099

Freehold Township:

2235

2205

Hazlet:

1176

1169

Highlands:

210

208

Holmdel:

974

962

Howell:

3156

3118

Interlaken:

52

52

Keansburg:

704

694

Keyport:

418

408

Lake Como:

97

97

Little Silver:

307

304

Loch Arbour:

14

14

Long Branch:

2731

2715

Manalapan:

2376

2357

Manasquan:

311

309

Marlboro:

2104

2072

Matawan:

700

693

Middletown:

3615

3575

Millstone Township:

534

526

Monmouth Beach:

180

179

Neptune City:

296

293

Neptune Township:

2094

2066

Ocean:

1879

1866

Oceanport:

337

334

Red Bank:

1212

1203

Roosevelt:

34

34

Rumson:

336

335

Sea Bright:

89

88

Sea Girt:

125

124

Shrewsbury Borough:

345

343

Shrewsbury Township:

70

70

Spring Lake:

144

144

Spring Lake Heights:

249

248

Tinton Falls:

1051

1037

Union Beach:

286

285

Upper Freehold:

358

353

Wall:

1644

1631

West Long Branch:

735

732

Unknown:

0

0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.