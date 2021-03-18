Monmouth County has 373 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 17, there are 373 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, March 18 in Freehold Borough from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Department, 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located atwww.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

17-Mar 16-Mar
Aberdeen: 1581 1571
Allenhurst: 64 63
Allentown: 99 98
Asbury Park: 1483 1477
Atlantic Highlands: 277 274
Avon-by-the-Sea: 171 170
Belmar: 464 462
Bradley Beach: 311 310
Brielle: 498 497
Colts Neck: 848 842
Deal: 256 256
Eatontown: 1425 1418
Englishtown: 194 190
Fair Haven: 390 389
Farmingdale: 125 125
Freehold Borough: 1391 1380
Freehold Township: 2991 2977
Hazlet: 1720 1704
Highlands: 320 319
Holmdel: 1342 1334
Howell: 4485 4445
Interlaken: 73 72
Keansburg: 994 982
Keyport: 592 591
Lake Como: 137 136
Little Silver: 524 522
Loch Arbour: 23 23
Long Branch: 3766 3757
Manalapan: 3434 3406
Manasquan: 476 468
Marlboro: 2952 2929
Matawan: 945 931
Middletown: 5209 5178
Millstone Township: 760 749
Monmouth Beach: 283 283
Neptune City: 433 433
Neptune Township: 2909 2891
Ocean: 2652 2633
Oceanport: 553 545
Red Bank: 1542 1535
Roosevelt: 48 48
Rumson: 578 574
Sea Bright: 128 128
Sea Girt: 152 151
Shrewsbury Borough: 487 488
Shrewsbury Township: 96 96
Spring Lake: 203 201
Spring Lake Heights: 342 342
Tinton Falls: 1512 1499
Union Beach: 489 486
Upper Freehold: 474 472
Wall: 2225 2206
West Long Branch: 1007 1005
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

#  #  #