Monmouth County has 375 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 29, there are 375 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 12 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.
Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers and first responders on Thursday, Dec. 31 in Ocean Township from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ocean Probation (Seaview Square Shopping Center), 2407 State Route 66. There will be 100 tests available at the mobile testing site.
Monmouth County will resume free COVD-19 testing for County residents in January 2021. The schedule for the New Year is forthcoming.
Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.
For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
29-Dec
|
28-Dec
|
Aberdeen:
|
851
|
838
|
Allenhurst:
|
43
|
43
|
Allentown:
|
52
|
52
|
Asbury Park:
|
804
|
798
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
133
|
131
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
85
|
85
|
Belmar:
|
221
|
220
|
Bradley Beach:
|
175
|
176
|
Brielle:
|
238
|
229
|
Colts Neck:
|
454
|
448
|
Deal:
|
175
|
173
|
Eatontown:
|
821
|
816
|
Englishtown:
|
115
|
115
|
Fair Haven:
|
208
|
202
|
Farmingdale:
|
63
|
62
|
Freehold Borough:
|
940
|
934
|
Freehold Township:
|
1771
|
1740
|
Hazlet:
|
916
|
904
|
Highlands:
|
157
|
155
|
Holmdel:
|
734
|
731
|
Howell:
|
2469
|
2431
|
Interlaken:
|
46
|
45
|
Keansburg:
|
516
|
520
|
Keyport:
|
324
|
322
|
Lake Como:
|
81
|
79
|
Little Silver:
|
217
|
216
|
Loch Arbour:
|
11
|
11
|
Long Branch:
|
2109
|
2078
|
Manalapan:
|
1772
|
1743
|
Manasquan:
|
207
|
204
|
Marlboro:
|
1637
|
1623
|
Matawan:
|
588
|
584
|
Middletown:
|
2773
|
2740
|
Millstone Township:
|
372
|
360
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
125
|
124
|
Neptune City:
|
233
|
230
|
Neptune Township:
|
1575
|
1557
|
Ocean:
|
1453
|
1441
|
Oceanport:
|
268
|
264
|
Red Bank:
|
994
|
993
|
Roosevelt:
|
27
|
27
|
Rumson:
|
261
|
259
|
Sea Bright:
|
71
|
71
|
Sea Girt:
|
105
|
103
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
249
|
247
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
52
|
52
|
Spring Lake:
|
100
|
100
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
180
|
176
|
Tinton Falls:
|
807
|
788
|
Union Beach:
|
215
|
211
|
Upper Freehold:
|
293
|
287
|
Wall:
|
1254
|
1235
|
West Long Branch:
|
619
|
618
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.