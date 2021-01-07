Monmouth County has 431 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 6, there are 431 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 10 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Jan. 7 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

6-Jan 5-Jan Aberdeen: 945 925 Allenhurst: 47 47 Allentown: 61 58 Asbury Park: 872 859 Atlantic Highlands: 150 147 Avon-by-the-Sea: 96 94 Belmar: 250 249 Bradley Beach: 194 186 Brielle: 274 270 Colts Neck: 512 501 Deal: 181 181 Eatontown: 891 884 Englishtown: 127 126 Fair Haven: 227 226 Farmingdale: 68 67 Freehold Borough: 1023 1016 Freehold Township: 1929 1906 Hazlet: 1011 999 Highlands: 176 175 Holmdel: 801 790 Howell: 2702 2677 Interlaken: 48 48 Keansburg: 577 573 Keyport: 358 352 Lake Como: 85 85 Little Silver: 246 242 Loch Arbour: 13 13 Long Branch: 2338 2315 Manalapan: 1985 1951 Manasquan: 234 232 Marlboro: 1803 1776 Matawan: 623 615 Middletown: 3078 3047 Millstone Township: 441 430 Monmouth Beach: 145 141 Neptune City: 253 253 Neptune Township: 1747 1727 Ocean: 1612 1583 Oceanport: 293 286 Red Bank: 1084 1067 Roosevelt: 29 29 Rumson: 293 285 Sea Bright: 80 79 Sea Girt: 112 111 Shrewsbury Borough: 286 281 Shrewsbury Township: 61 59 Spring Lake: 117 115 Spring Lake Heights: 210 203 Tinton Falls: 887 876 Union Beach: 241 239 Upper Freehold: 313 313 Wall: 1398 1375 West Long Branch: 658 653 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.