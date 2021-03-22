Monmouth County has 440 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 20, there are 440 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Monday, March 22 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located atwww.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

20-Mar

19-Mar
Aberdeen:

1617

1596
Allenhurst:

64

64
Allentown:

100

99
Asbury Park:

1500

1491
Atlantic Highlands:

290

282
Avon-by-the-Sea:

173

173
Belmar:

475

467
Bradley Beach:

324

317
Brielle:

511

506
Colts Neck:

873

853
Deal:

260

258
Eatontown:

1451

1442
Englishtown:

198

196
Fair Haven:

396

392
Farmingdale:

128

127
Freehold Borough:

1411

1400
Freehold Township:

3035

3012
Hazlet:

1769

1750
Highlands:

320

319
Holmdel:

1382

1369
Howell:

4603

4552
Interlaken:

75

73
Keansburg:

1031

1023
Keyport:

601

596
Lake Como:

139

137
Little Silver:

533

527
Loch Arbour:

24

24
Long Branch:

3846

3810
Manalapan:

3503

3466
Manasquan:

492

487
Marlboro:

3013

2981
Matawan:

974

959
Middletown:

5345

5266
Millstone Township:

774

770
Monmouth Beach:

291

287
Neptune City:

449

444
Neptune Township:

2970

2940
Ocean:

2694

2678
Oceanport:

563

557
Red Bank:

1557

1549
Roosevelt:

48

48
Rumson:

592

588
Sea Bright:

128

128
Sea Girt:

152

152
Shrewsbury Borough:

496

495
Shrewsbury Township:

96

96
Spring Lake:

209

206
Spring Lake Heights:

347

347
Tinton Falls:

1556

1537
Union Beach:

498

493
Upper Freehold:

481

478
Wall:

2280

2251
West Long Branch:

1021

1016
Unknown:

0

0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.