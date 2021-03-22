Monmouth County has 440 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 20, there are 440 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Monday, March 22 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located atwww.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

20-Mar 19-Mar Aberdeen: 1617 1596 Allenhurst: 64 64 Allentown: 100 99 Asbury Park: 1500 1491 Atlantic Highlands: 290 282 Avon-by-the-Sea: 173 173 Belmar: 475 467 Bradley Beach: 324 317 Brielle: 511 506 Colts Neck: 873 853 Deal: 260 258 Eatontown: 1451 1442 Englishtown: 198 196 Fair Haven: 396 392 Farmingdale: 128 127 Freehold Borough: 1411 1400 Freehold Township: 3035 3012 Hazlet: 1769 1750 Highlands: 320 319 Holmdel: 1382 1369 Howell: 4603 4552 Interlaken: 75 73 Keansburg: 1031 1023 Keyport: 601 596 Lake Como: 139 137 Little Silver: 533 527 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 3846 3810 Manalapan: 3503 3466 Manasquan: 492 487 Marlboro: 3013 2981 Matawan: 974 959 Middletown: 5345 5266 Millstone Township: 774 770 Monmouth Beach: 291 287 Neptune City: 449 444 Neptune Township: 2970 2940 Ocean: 2694 2678 Oceanport: 563 557 Red Bank: 1557 1549 Roosevelt: 48 48 Rumson: 592 588 Sea Bright: 128 128 Sea Girt: 152 152 Shrewsbury Borough: 496 495 Shrewsbury Township: 96 96 Spring Lake: 209 206 Spring Lake Heights: 347 347 Tinton Falls: 1556 1537 Union Beach: 498 493 Upper Freehold: 481 478 Wall: 2280 2251 West Long Branch: 1021 1016 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.