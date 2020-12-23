Monmouth County has 441 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 22, there are 441 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 12 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Dec. 23 in Freehold from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W. Main St.

Residents should note that clinics have 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing specifically for healthcare workers and first responders this week on Thursday, Dec. 24 in Wall Township from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Camp Evans, 800 Monmouth Road. There will be 100 tests available at this site.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

22-Dec

21-Dec

Aberdeen:

798

791

Allenhurst:

41

41

Allentown:

49

49

Asbury Park:

758

744

Atlantic Highlands:

124

123

Avon-by-the-Sea:

77

77

Belmar:

200

199

Bradley Beach:

159

158

Brielle:

211

209

Colts Neck:

409

406

Deal:

164

159

Eatontown:

779

774

Englishtown:

104

102

Fair Haven:

177

173

Farmingdale:

56

54

Freehold Borough:

871

863

Freehold Township:

1617

1594

Hazlet:

841

831

Highlands:

143

141

Holmdel:

695

688

Howell:

2259

2230

Interlaken:

44

43

Keansburg:

498

492

Keyport:

301

293

Lake Como:

74

73

Little Silver:

206

202

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

1958

1927

Manalapan:

1617

1579

Manasquan:

191

182

Marlboro:

1549

1531

Matawan:

553

546

Middletown:

2564

2541

Millstone Township:

334

328

Monmouth Beach:

110

107

Neptune City:

219

214

Neptune Township:

1457

1427

Ocean:

1358

1339

Oceanport:

248

244

Red Bank:

945

938

Roosevelt:

24

23

Rumson:

235

231

Sea Bright:

68

67

Sea Girt:

94

90

Shrewsbury Borough:

231

228

Shrewsbury Township:

45

45

Spring Lake:

93

91

Spring Lake Heights:

165

161

Tinton Falls:

733

725

Union Beach:

198

197

Upper Freehold:

268

264

Wall:

1135

1116

West Long Branch:

597

594

Unknown:

0

0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.