Monmouth County Health Department begins vaccinating 1A category for COVID-19 vaccination

FREEHOLD, NJ – In accordance with the mandates from the Federal Government and the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH), the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) recently began vaccinating groups who fall under the 1A category for the COVID-19 vaccination strictly by appointment only at MCHD, 50 E. Main St.

“The County Health Department has vaccinated 204 individuals who fall under the 1A category, more specifically healthcare and long-term care facility personnel,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Unfortunately at this time, the New Jersey Vaccine Scheduling System portal is unavailable for the 1A category to schedule and track vaccination information for recipients. As a proactive measure, the Health Department has created an information form for individuals and groups within 1A to complete and send to covid19vaccine@co.monmouth.nj.us.”

MCHD will contact individuals and groups to confirm their appointment as soon as more vaccine becomes available. Vaccination is strictly by appointment only.

Monmouth County has been receiving 500 vaccines per week, for the last two weeks, with no guarantee of future deliverers at this time.

The groups who fall under the 1A category include:

Healthcare Personnel:

· Hospital

· LTC workers

· Veterans’ home workers

· Home care workers

· Ambulatory and urgent care clinic workers

· Dialysis center workers

· Dental office workers

· Morticians and funeral home workers

· Pharmacy workers

· Other non-hospital healthcare facilities workers

· Public health workers (e.g. Federally Qualified Health Centers)

· Group home workers

· Other paid and unpaid licensed and unlicensed healthcare workers

· EMS personnel

· Other healthcare settings

Long-term Care Personnel:

· Long-term care facilities

· Veterans homes

· Correctional facilities, prisons, juvenile centers, county jail

· IDD group homes

· Mental health group homes

· Psychiatric hospitals

· Other long-term care settings

Additional information about the COVID-19 vaccine and the 1A category can be found at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.