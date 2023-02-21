Monmouth County Health Department to host job fair on Feb. 24

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) will be hosting a job fair on Friday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MCHD office located at 50 E. Main St. in Freehold.

“The open house job fair being held by the MCHD is an exciting opportunity for job seekers to learn about the job openings available with no appointment needed and on-the-spot interviews,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “There are a variety of positions available, so we invite anyone interested to come to the job fair on Feb. 24.”

“The County Health Department is thrilled to offer this great opportunity for job seekers,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley. “Some of the positions available include health educators, public health planners, grant managers, administrative assistants, Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) and Registered Nurses (RN). To learn more, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.”

For more information on the Monmouth County Health Department, call 732-431-7456 or go to www.visitmonmouth.com.