Monmouth County launches online vaccination scheduling system

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners are announcing the launch of the Monmouth County COVID-19 Vaccination Scheduling System (MCCVSS), which allows individuals in Phase 1A and police and fire professionals to book an appointment for a vaccination.

Currently, in New Jersey, vaccines are available to those who are in Phase 1A and sworn law enforcement personnel and fire professionals, which includes, but is not limited to, police officers and paid and unpaid firefighters.

The specific groups who fall under Phase 1A include:

Healthcare Personnel:

· Hospital

· LTC workers

· Veterans’ home workers

· Home care workers

· Ambulatory and urgent care clinic workers

· Dialysis center workers

· Dental office workers

· Morticians and funeral home workers

· Pharmacy workers

· Other non-hospital healthcare facilities workers

· Public health workers (e.g. Federally Qualified Health Centers)

· Group home workers

· Other paid and unpaid licensed and unlicensed healthcare workers

· EMS personnel

· Other healthcare settings

Long-term Care Personnel:

· Long-term care facilities

· Veterans homes

· Correctional facilities, prisons, juvenile centers, county jail

· IDD group homes

· Mental health group homes

· Psychiatric hospitals

· Other long-term care settings

Additional information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

“Starting today, residents who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can go to the County’s website at www.visitmonmouth.com and use the online scheduling system to make their appointment,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We are going to be administering vaccines four days per week in Freehold Borough and three days per week in other locations in the County in an effort to offer as many per day as possible.”

Location information is available when making the appointment request on the MCCVSS.

After the appointment request has been completed, the Monmouth County Health Department will review the information and confirmation emails will be sent to successful bookings.

“We ask that everyone who is eligible for a vaccine, and does not already have a confirmed appointment, go to the website to schedule their vaccination,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “Appointment times will be added as the County receives additional vaccines, so if there are none available when you log on, please check back frequently.”

Monmouth County has been receiving 500 vaccines per week, for the last three weeks, with no guarantee of future deliveries at this time.

“Unfortunately, we do not have control over how many vaccines we receive or when we receive them, but we will work tirelessly to distribute all vaccines as soon as they are received by the State and continue to advocate for more vaccines to be given to Monmouth County residents,” said Commissioner Director Arnone.

The next Phase to be vaccinated will be the remainder of the essential workers and other high risk individuals.

Monmouth County does not know when New Jersey Department of Health will allow for the next Phase to begin receiving vaccines.

For more information regarding the State’s phased approach, go to covid19.nj.gov.