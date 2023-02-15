Monmouth County Public Works assists with the removal of deceased humpback whale in Manasquan

MANASQUAN, NJ – The Monmouth County Department of Public Works and Engineering assisted the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Marine Mammal Stranding Center (MMSC), the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and the Borough of Manasquan with the removal of a deceased humpback whale at the Manasquan Inlet beach this morning.

photo credit: Monmouth County Government

“On behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, I would like to commend our Public Works employees along with our federal, state and local partners including the Boroughs of Sea Girt and Spring Lake, who assisted in this removal operation,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Group efforts like this are examples of the County’s commitment to our partners and residents.”

According to NOAA Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office, the humpback whale was reported to the MMSC on Monday, Feb. 13. Necropsy teams from MMSC and Atlantic Marine Conservation Society were on scene this morning to gather information about this whale and plan for a necropsy. The decision was made to move the whale to a County facility for examination and tissue sampling. Necropsy teams will have access to heavy equipment and resources that will enable a complete examination. The whale has been identified as a juvenile female, about 35 feet long.

If you come across a marine mammal in distress, please contact the Greater Atlantic Marine Mammal Stranding Hotline at 866-755-6622.

