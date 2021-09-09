Monmouth County sends help to NJ county in need

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners sent aid to Hunterdon County during Labor Day weekend in response to a request for help with cleaning-up debris from Tropical Storm Ida.

“Monmouth County has always prioritized helping our neighbors in need, whether it be our municipalities, other counties or our State partners,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “In this case, we were happy to answer Hunterdon County’s call for help and send crews and vehicles to clear debris left by the storm.”

The Monmouth County Department of Public Works and Engineering deployed four sweeper trucks and two service trucks to support clean-up efforts in Hunterdon County.

“It is critical for counties to assist and support each other,” said Commissioner Nick DiRocco, liaison to Administration. “Sending help shows the strength of our relationships with other counties, which is something that is incredibly important to Monmouth County.”

“The County helping Hunterdon County is a benefit of the mutual aid system, which is coordinated by County and State Offices of Emergency Management,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Monmouth County Office of Emergency Management. “We thank and commend all of our public works personnel for their work before, during and after Tropical Storm Ida.”