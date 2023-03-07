Monmouth County Under Code Blue Alert Until Friday 3/10

When temperatures drop below freezing and conditions pose a threat to unsheltered individuals, a network of agencies throughout New Jersey help people obtain shelter.

During times such as these, County Offices of Emergency Management together with municipal government will often initiate and communicate a Code Blue Alert which enables authorities to make shelter arrangements for adults experiencing homelessness. The shelter arrangements may include the opening of Warming Centers for this specific need. The Code Blue activations, deactivations, and Warming Center listings that you find on this page are based on what NJ 211 receives from the individual counties.

Code Blue Activations/Deactivations

Once a county declares a Code Blue, the information is shared through local media and social media outlets. It is also shared with NJ 211 and posted to this page. The activation dates are listed and once the Code Blue is deactivated, it is removed from this page.

Warming Centers

Many public libraries, shopping centers and senior activity centers serve as Warming Centers during business hours. Additional after-hours and overnight Warming Centers will be listed below for the public to view.

Statewide Homeless Hotline

For further assistance, you may reach the Statewide Homeless Hotline by dialing 2-1-1 or 877-652-1148