Monmouth SPCA Secures $25k in Grant Funding

The Monmouth County SPCA is set to get $25,000 in direct aid to help stop feral cat overbreeding. The program is to continue their TNR, or Trap, Neuter, Release program. These funds we’re secured with the help of State Senator Vin Gopal who represents the Long Branch and Eatontown area where the SPCA operates. Monmouth County Commissioner Ross Licitra told Patch.com that “Sen. Gopal has listened and understood our needs, especially in regards to the community cat issue.” He went on to say, “”The impact of Senator Gopal’s support has prevented the overbreeding of thousands of feral cats.”