Mooby’s Pop-Up Returns To Red Bank

If you want to eat at a fictitious restaurant for real, now’s your chance. Highlands native Kevin Smith announced that a “Mooby’s Pop-Up” will return to Gianni’s in Red Bank from September 8th to the 18th. Smith is currently shooting “Clerks III” around Monmouth County. It’s the sequel to the “Clerks”, which in 1994 propelled him to indie-film fame.