More bipartisan support for Atlantic City casino smoking ban

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A bill that would ban smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos is picking up more bipartisan support, but it remains unclear whether the state’s Democratic political leadership will allow it to move forward. The bill, like one that died without a vote in last year’s legislative session, would amend New Jersey’s Smoke-Free Air Act to include casinos. The gambling halls are specifically exempted from the law. Smoking is allowed on no more than 20% of a casino’s floor in Atlantic City. On Monday, Republican state Sen. Michael Testa said he has added his backing to the bill as a co-sponsor. Five Democrats are sponsors, along with two Republicans.