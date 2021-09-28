More sand for Jersey Shore town with access issues

DEAL, N.J. (AP) — A Jersey Shore town with a long history of trying to discourage outsiders from using its beaches is about to get $26 million in new sand, paid for by federal and New Jersey taxpayers. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct beach replenishment in three towns in November, including Deal. Beach access advocates say Deal has one of the worst records of any Jersey Shore town when it comes to requirements that the state’s beaches be open and accessible to all. The town has tried numerous times to restrict parking near the beach to residents only, and had ticketed or arrested surfers until a court decision ended the practice.