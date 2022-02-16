Murder conviction tossed over playing of interrogation video

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man’s murder conviction has been tossed after an appeals court ruled some evidence shouldn’t have been shown at his trial. A jury convicted Charles Grant of the 2015 murder of Isaac “Blaze” Tucker on a Paterson street. Prosecutors relied on surveillance videos and the testimony of an acquaintance of Grant’s who said Grant admitted killing Tucker. They also showed jurors a video of an interrogation of Grant in which a detective accused him of lying and stated that surveillance video clearly showed he had a gun. The appeals court ruled Tuesday that those portions shouldn’t have been shown to the jury because they were the detective’s opinions.