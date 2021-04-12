Murphy gets vaccinated; approves aid to restaurants, bars

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy received his first COVID-19 vaccination on Friday, shortly after signing legislation providing $35 million in federal pandemic funds to restaurants, bars and other related businesses. The Democratic governor got his shot at a megasite in Atlantic City, where a push is also under way to vaccinate casino workers. The new aid to restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries are grants and do not have to be repaid. Friday’s aid came after an earlier infusion of $35 million in October for the restaurant industry.