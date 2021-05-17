Murphy keeps indoor mask mandate, plans emergency power end

Masks are still required indoors in New Jersey but Gov. Phil Murphy and the Democrats who control the Legislature said they plan to end the public health emergency granting him vast powers by next month. Murphy’s Friday announcement that the state will retain an indoor mask requirement because of COVID-19 butts up against federal guidance from Thursday saying that vaccinated Americans can ditch masks outdoors and in in many indoor situations. The governor has said that fully vaccinated people can forgo masks outside, but hasn’t lifted an indoor mandate. The governor said it’s “only a matter of time,” perhaps weeks before the mask mandate is lifted in New Jersey.