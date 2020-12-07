Murphy, lawmakers say they reached deal on cannabis bill

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he and legislative leaders have reached a deal on legislation to set up the new recreational marijuana marketplace. Despite announcing the agreement, the governor and lawmakers did not disclose details. Murphy and lawmakers announced the deal in a statement on Friday. Voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment last month to legalize recreational marijuana, but legislators must still pass a measure to set up the marketplace. They had been at an impasse on whether to cap the number of licenses and over how much of the tax proceeds should go to towns and cities whose residents disproportionately faced marijuana-related charges.