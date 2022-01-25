Murphy names acting Human Services head to be commissioner

Governor Murphy has tapped the acting head of the state Department of Human Services to become the commissioner of the large state agency. Murphy announced the move Monday, saying that Sarah Adelman has successfully led the department since she took over on an interim basis in January 2021. She stepped in after Commissioner Carole Johnson left Murphy’s Cabinet for the Biden administration, where she was tapped to oversee COVID-19 testing. Adelman previously served as a deputy commissioner at the department, overseeing a number of divisions, including one that oversees NJ FamilyCare, the state program to provide health care for children and lower-income residents.