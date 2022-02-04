Murphy names former top counsel to be NJ’s attorney general

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has named his former chief counsel to be the state’s next attorney general. Murphy unveiled Matt Platkin as his pick in Trenton on Thursday about six months after Gurbir Grewal stepped down to take a post with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The 35-year-old Platkin served as the Murphy administration’s top attorney overseeing pending bills and executive orders for the Democratic governor from the start of the administration in early 2018 until late 2020. He left to take a post at the firm Lowenstein Sandler where he handled white collar cases and business disputes.