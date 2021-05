Murphy: NJ schools will open full-time, in person in fall

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey schools will be open full-time and in person in the new school year. Murphy said during a news conference Monday on the COVID-19 outbreak that an executive order he signed in August allowing schools to offer remote and hybrid learning will expire at the end of the current school year. Murphy also said that a travel advisory that required quarantining when coming into the state from other states has been lifted as of Monday.