Murphy: ‘No problem’ revealing full virus spending details

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is promising transparency over the state’s spending on protective gear bought to combat COVID-19. Murphy, a Democrat, spoke Monday during a news conference. He responded to a reporter’s question about an Associated Press report showing that New York and New Jersey have so far declined to release detailed breakdowns of their spending on personal protective gear and medical equipment during the first frenzied months of the virus outbreak. New Jersey failed to provide purchase orders for personal protective equipment, saying fulfilling the request would be “substantially disruptive to agency operations.”