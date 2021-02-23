Murphy OKs limited fans at top sport, entertainment venues

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says fans will be allowed to attend sports and entertainment events at the state’s largest facilities in limited numbers starting next week. Speaking Monday on the WFAN sports radio station, he said New Jersey venues with an indoor seating capacity of 5,000 or more will be allowed to have 10% of those seats occupied by fans starting on March 1. For outdoor venues over 5,000 seats, the number will be 15% of capacity. Also, religious ceremonies can operate at 50% capacity of the room in which they are held, with no attendance limit. Services were previously limited to 35% of the room, up to 150 individuals.