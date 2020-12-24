Murphy: Please stay home for Christmas as virus persists

With apologies to Don Henley, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has a message for state residents reminiscent of the Eagles holiday classic song: Please stay home for Christmas. The Democratic governor on Wednesday used his final coronavirus briefing before the holiday to urge New Jerseyans not to gather with extended family as a means of limiting the spread of the virus. “Don’t screw up Christmas,” he said. “Don’t go big. Don’t go multi-generational. Stay within your immediate family.” Murphy spoke as New Jersey recorded its first instance since May of back-to-back days when the state death toll from the virus exceeded 100.