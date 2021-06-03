Murphy primary campaign spending dwarfs GOP rivals’

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has spent more in the primary than all the GOP potential opponents combined. That’s according to the Election Law Enforcement Commission, which announced the latest batch of fundraising figures Wednesday. Murphy is running unopposed in Tuesday’s primary and has spent $7.2 million so far. Five Republican candidates — including one who has since dropped out of the race — have spent $7.1 million in their effort to take Murphy on in the fall election. New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states electing a governor this year.