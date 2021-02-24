Murphy proposes $44.8B budget, boosting pension, school aid

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey will make its first full public pension payment for the first time in a quarter century, boost school aid by 7% and offer 760,000 families a $500 tax rebate under a new $44.8 billion budget proposal Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy introduced Tuesday. Murphy’s proposal includes no new taxes or fees and relatively few spending cuts, mostly in the form of savings from what his administration says are underused programs. He unveiled the spending plan during a remote speech because of the coronavirus pandemic, instead of with the usual pomp and ceremony during a joint legislative session in the General Assembly.