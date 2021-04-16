Murphy proposes new ambitious gun control, safety measures

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy called for a dozen new gun control measures in a sweeping election-year agenda aimed at tightening laws already considered among the toughest in the nation. Murphy unveiled the measures Thursday during a rally-like event in a crowded community center in Newark. The Democrat-led Legislature will weigh in on most of the measures. In a sign of legislative support, influential state lawmakers like state Sen. Teresa Ruiz and Assembly Majority Leader Louis Greenwald attended the event and spoke. The measures include a proposal to raise the purchasing age for firearms to 21 from 18 in the state.