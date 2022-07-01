Murphy signs $50.6 billion budget with property tax relief

CRANFORD, N.J. (AP) — Governor Murphy signed a record $50.6 billion budget that pours $2 billion into property tax relief for homeowners and renters and lifts spending 9% over last year. Murphy signed the spending plan Thursday in Cranford, a suburb with neatly kept yards and handsome single-family homes, just hours ahead of a constitutional deadline to enact a balanced budget. The giveback to taxpayers reflects Democrats’ desire to address what they and others call an “affordability crisis” in the state, whose property taxes top most states’ and where typically low gas prices are teetering toward $5 a gallon.