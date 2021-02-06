Murphy signs bill extending outdoor liquor permit deadline

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into law a bill aimed at extending a permit deadline letting bars and restaurants serve alcohol outdoors. Friday’s action is part of the state’s response to COVID-19. The bipartisan legislation passed the Democrat-led Legislature last month with no opposition. The legislation extends permits issued by the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control division made last summer that expanded where businesses with liquor licenses can serve alcohol to include outdoor locations. Under an order from the division, the expansion was supposed to last through November of 2020, but the law expands it to Nov. 30, 2022.