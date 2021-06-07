Murphy signs bill to end COVID-19 public health emergency

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill to end the state’s more than year-old public health emergency stemming from COVID-19 in the next 30 days. Murphy, a Democrat, signed the bill Friday just a day after the Democrat-led Legislature passed it over objections from Republicans and a loud crowd outside the Senate chamber calling for the measure to be killed. The measure ends over 100 executive orders, retaining just over dozen, including one that created moratoriums on evictions and utility shutoffs, among others.