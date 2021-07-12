Murphy signs clean energy bills for electric cars and solar

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s governor has signed a package of bills aimed at moving the state closer to its goal of generating 100% of its power from clean sources by 2050. The measures signed Friday make it easier to develop some solar energy projects, and to locate and build electric vehicle charging stations. But still waiting for action by the Democratic governor is another bill that would remove most local control from where and how offshore wind energy projects come ashore. Murphy didn’t mention that bill at a signing ceremony in Seaside Heights in a municipal parking lot across the street from a popular water park.