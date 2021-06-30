Murphy signs record $46.4B budget, boosting spending by 15%

Governor Murphy has signed a record $46.4 billion budget, sending out checks of up to $500 to 760,000 families, making an almost $7 billion pension payment and boosting overall spending by 15% over last year. Murphy, a Democrat, signed the budget Tuesday alongside other officials and lawmakers and hailed the spending plan as the the “dawn of the new post-COVID day.” The budget passed the Democrat-led Legislature along partisan lines. Republicans objected, saying the higher spending was unsustainable going forward.