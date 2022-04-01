Murphy tests positive for COVID-19, will isolate for 5 days

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate for five days. A spokesperson for the Democrat emailed that Murphy took a rapid antigen test Thursday afternoon followed by a PCR test and both came back positive. Spokesperson Mahen Gunaratna says Murphy is asymptomatic and feeling well, but will cancel all events and isolate for the next five days. In recent days, Murphy has been posting photos to social media showing him rooting on the St. Peter’s men’s basketball team at the NCAA tournament, including alongside fellow Democrats Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate President Nicholas Scutari.