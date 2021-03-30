Murphy to sign bill requiring early in-person voting in NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey voters will get the chance to vote early in person under a new law Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says he will sign into law on Tuesday. Murphy is set to sign the bill during a remote ceremony featuring Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic Georgia lawmaker whose efforts in her home state have been credited with propelling Democrats to victory there in last year’s presidential and Senate elections. New Jersey already had early absentee voting, and most states offer some form of early voting, either in person or by mail.