Murphy unveils $53.1B budget, renewing property tax rebates

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has unveiled a $53.1 billion budget for fiscal year 2024.

That’s about 5% more than this year’s spending plan. The proposal includes more school aid, renewing a property tax rebate program and billions more for public pensions, transportation and other projects. The governor’s proposal would make some of his campaign promises a reality. He wants to make a full payment to the state’s public pension fund and finance K-12th grade education according to a formula approved by the state Supreme Court. Murphy announced his budget proposal during a speech Tuesday. New Jersey’s constitutional deadline to enact a balanced budget is June 30.