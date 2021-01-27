Murphy’s top message to Biden? Ramp up vaccine production

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the Biden administration should make manufacturing more COVID-19 vaccines its primary focus as it confronts the outbreak. The Democrat spoke late Monday afternoon in an interview with The Associated Press. New Jersey, like other states around the country, is grappling with too few vaccines to meet the demand. The lack of supply has emerged as a central concern about gaining control over the virus, which has resulted in the deaths of 18,851 New Jersey residents, nearly 600,000 infections and almost 2 million unemployment claims in the state.