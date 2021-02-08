Nabisco plant to close, leaving as many as 600 jobless

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — Officials say a Nabisco plant in New Jersey will close for good by summer’s end after 63 years of operation, leaving as many as 600 people without jobs. The plant in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, produces baked goods under the Nabisco brand, including famous treats such as Oreo, Lorna Doone and Teddy Grahams, filling a portion of Route 208 with the smell of fresh-baked cookies. Mondelez International, the North American division of Nabisco’s parent company, had said in November that closure of the plant was under consideration. Mayor Kurt Peluso said local officials were told Thursday that the plant will shut in late August or early September.