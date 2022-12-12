Nation Of Language – From The Hill

On new single “From The Hill,” Nation of Language set the emotional dissolution of friendships against an enthralling arrangement filled with visceral lead vocals, eruptive synths, and a feeling of wistful, unconventional bliss. The song marks the Brooklyn band’s first release of original music since 2021’s A Way Forward LP, further expanding the sound that has made them “the most exciting synth-pop act in years” (Paste). Combining complex subject matter with all-consuming catharsis, Nation of Language’s blend of new wave, punk and krautrock has been praised as “melancholy and full of longing, yet dance-floor ready” (Washington Post), and they are about to bring “From The Hill” to some of the biggest stages they have ever played. On the heels of a year that’s already seen Nation of Language make their national television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, perform at festivals like Governors Ball, headline NYC’s Webster Hall and other shows around the world.

