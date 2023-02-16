NATIONAL: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE USE PROMPTS CONCERNS

West Long Branch, NJ – Artificial intelligence. We’ve heard about it. We use it. But we are not necessarily comfortable with what the future holds.

The Monmouth University Poll finds awareness of AI developments has increased over the past decade, but opinion about its potential impact remains largely unchanged, with a few exceptions. Most Americans express concern about the impact of new products such as ChatGPT and offer their support to the use of AI in just a few types of applications. That skepticism comes even though nearly half actually use one form of AI – voice recognition – on a regular basis.

One-third (35%) of the public reports hearing a lot about recent artificial intelligence developments regarding the ability of computers and machines to carry out decision-making thought processes similar to humans. This level of awareness is much higher than eight years ago (12%). The biggest increase has been among younger adults. In 2015, just 12% of 18- to 34-year-olds heard a lot about recent developments in the field. Today, nearly half (45%) this age group says the same. Overall, more men (46%) than women (24%) have heard a lot about recent AI developments. Fully 9 in 10 Americans (91%) are aware of the term artificial intelligence, which is up from 70% in 2015.

One of the newer AI products is ChatGPT, an application that can have conversations and write entire essays based on a few human prompts. Six in ten (60%) Americans have heard about this product and 72% believe there will be a time when entire news articles will be written by artificial intelligence. However, very few see this as a positive development. In fact, more than 3 in 4 (78%) say that news articles written by AI would be a bad thing. Furthermore, 65% say it is very likely that AI programs such as ChatGPT will be used by students to cheat on their schoolwork.

“AI has started to permeate every facet of life. Most Americans are skeptical that this is a good thing, even though many of them use some form of artificial intelligence on a regular basis already,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.



Overall, only 1 in 10 (9%) Americans believe computer scientists’ ability to develop AI would do more good than harm to society. The remainder are divided between saying AI would do equal amounts of harm and good (46%) or that it would actually do more harm to society overall (41%). These results are largely unchanged from Monmouth’s poll in 2015, but public opinion continues to be more pessimistic about AI’s impact than it was a generation ago. When this same question was asked in 1987 by Cambridge Reports/Research International, 20% of Americans said AI would do more good than harm, 29% expected equal amounts of harm and good, and 39% said it would do more harm overall.

Nearly 3 in 4 (73%) Americans feel that machines with the ability to think for themselves would hurt jobs and the economy. Also, a majority (56%) say that artificially intelligent machines would hurt humans’ overall quality of life. These results on AI’s daily impact are basically the same as eight years ago. However, existential fears about humanity’s relationship with artificial intelligence have increased. A majority (55%) of Americans are now worried at least somewhat that artificially intelligent machines could one day pose a risk to the human race’s existence. This marks a reversal from Monmouth’s 2015 poll, when a smaller number (44%) was worried and a majority (55%) was not. Concern about the possible AI threat to human existence decreases with age – from 61% of those age 55 and older, to 55% of those ages 35 to 54, and 46% of those ages 18 to 34. However, the level of concern is similar for people who have been paying a lot of attention to AI news and those who have heard only a little or nothing about recent developments.

Some political leaders have floated the idea of having a federal agency regulate the use of artificial intelligence similar to how the FDA regulates the approval of drugs and medical devices. A majority (55%) of the public favors a general proposal for an AI regulatory agency, while 41% are opposed. The broadest level of support for this type of agency comes from adults under 35 years old (76%) – compared with just under half of those age 35 and older who agree. More Democrats (70%) and independents (56%) than Republicans (36%) support having a federal regulatory agency for AI.

“It seems as if some people view AI not just as a technological and economic concern, but also as a public health matter,” said Murray.

Monmouth pollsters tested reaction to six practical applications involving artificial intelligence, five of which were also asked about in 2015. For the new item in the poll – using facial recognition technology that can identify and monitor people who try to enter public places such as stadiums – a majority (54%) see it as a good idea while 41% say it is a bad idea. Interestingly, those who have heard a lot of recent developments in the field (45%) are less likely to endorse this use of AI than are those who have heard only a little (56%) or nothing (71%) about these developments.

“Facial recognition has been in the news recently, such as theaters using it to bar entry to lawyers who are suing them and unreliability of the technology depending on the person’s race. My guess is that people who have been following the news closely are more likely to be aware of these incidents and are concerned about their misuse, whereas those not paying as much attention are thinking primarily of immediate safety threats when asked about the use of facial recognition technology,” said Murray.

OPINION OF AI APPLICATIONS Good idea Bad

idea Perform risky jobs like coal mining 75% 21% Facial recognition at public places 54% 41% Nuclear power plant safety operations 38% 58% Self-driven local delivery trucks 35% 62% Military drone decision-making 34% 63% Robotic nurses for bedridden patients 33% 64% National poll Jan. 26-30, 2023

The only other application tested in the poll that is seen as a good idea by most Americans is using AI machines to perform risky jobs such as coal mining (75%). For other possible uses asked about in the poll, only about one-third of the public feels they are good ideas, including machines that monitor and make decisions about safety operations at nuclear power plants (38%), self-driven local delivery trucks (35%), armed military drones that can distinguish enemy combatants from civilians and decide which buildings to attack (34%), and robotic nurses for bedridden patients that can diagnose situations and administer medicine (33%). Compared to public opinion eight years ago, positive reaction to AI military drones has dropped slightly while support for self-driving delivery trucks has increased a bit, but is still clearly in the minority. Otherwise, public opinion of specific AI applications is largely in line with Monmouth’s 2015 poll.

“There is a lot of skepticism about certain real-world applications for artificial intelligence. It is interesting that familiarity with AI increases support for some uses but actually leads to a more negative reaction for other possible uses,” said Murray.

The Monmouth University Poll finds nearly half (47%) of the American public relies on computer technology a great deal in their daily lives – up from 37% eight years ago. This includes 71% of 18- to 35-year-olds (up from 43% in 2015), 53% of 35- to 54-year-olds (up from 42%), and 25% of those age 55 and older (unchanged from 26%).

Just under half report using one particular AI technology – voice recognition – on a weekly basis, including 23% who do so every day, 16% who do so several times a week, and 7% who do this once a week. Just under 1 in 4 (38%) Americans say they never use a voice recognition toll like Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant. About half of those under age 55 and one-third of those age 55 and older use voice recognition technology at least weekly.

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted by telephone from January 26 to 30, 2023 with 805 adults in the United States. The question results in this release have a margin of error of +/- 5.7 percentage points for the full sample. The poll was conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute in West Long Branch, NJ.

QUESTIONS AND RESULTS

(* Some columns may not add to 100% due to rounding.)

21. Have you heard of the term Artificial Intelligence or A.I., or have you not heard of this?

TREND: Jan.

2023 April

2015 Yes, have heard 91% 70% No, have not heard 9% 30% (n) (805) (1,005)

22. Artificial intelligence is the ability of computers and machines to carry out decision-making and thought processes similar to humans, sometimes referred to as computers being able to think for themselves. How much have you read or heard about recent developments in this area – a lot, a little, or nothing at all?

TREND: Jan.

2023 April

2015 A lot 35% 12% A little 52% 53% Nothing at all 13% 35% (n) (805) (1,005)

23. If computer scientists really were able to develop computers with artificial intelligence, what effect do you think this would have on society as a whole? Would it do more good than harm, more harm than good, or about equal amounts of harm and good?

TREND: Jan.

2023 April

2015 More good than harm 9% 11% More harm than good 41% 42% About equal amounts of harm and good 46% 43% (VOL) Don’t know 3% 4% (n) (805) (1,005)

24. Do you think having machines with the ability to think for themselves will help or hurt jobs and the economy?

TREND: Jan.

2023 April

2015 Help 19% 19% Hurt 73% 72% (VOL) Depends 5% 5% (VOL) Don’t know 4% 4% (n) (805) (1,005)

25. Do you think having machines with the ability to think for themselves will help or hurt human beings’ quality of life?

TREND: Jan.

2023 April

2015 Help 34% 35% Hurt 56% 54% (VOL) Depends 6% 6% (VOL) Don’t know 4% 5% (n) (805) (1,005)

26. Have you heard about A.I. products – such as ChatGPT – that can have conversations with you and write entire essays based on just a few prompts from humans?

Jan.

2023 Yes 60% No 40% (n) (805)

27A. Do you think there will be a time when entire news articles will be written by artificial intelligence, or not?

Jan.

2023 Yes 72% No 24% (VOL) Don’t know 4% (n) (805)

27B. Do you think it would be a good thing or a bad thing if news articles were written by artificial intelligence?

Jan.

2023 Good 13% Bad 78% (VOL) Depends 7% (VOL) Don’t know 3% (n) (805)

28. How likely do you think it is that students will be able use A.I. programs like ChatGPT to cheat on their schoolwork – very likely, somewhat likely, not too likely, or not at all likely?

Jan.

2023 Very likely 65% Somewhat likely 24% Not too likely 6% Not at all likely 3% (VOL) Don’t know 2% (n) (805)

29. I am going to read you some examples of how artificial intelligence can be used. For each, please tell me whether you think it would be a good idea or bad idea to use machines with artificial intelligence to do these tasks [READ ITEM] Is that a good idea or bad idea? [ITEMS WERE ROTATED]

Armed military search drones that distinguish between enemy combatants and civilian bystanders and decide which buildings to attack

TREND: Jan.

2023 April

2015 Good idea 34% 40% Bad idea 63% 54% (VOL) Depends 2% 3% (VOL) Don’t know 2% 3% (n) (805) (1,005)

Robotic nurses for bedridden patients that can diagnose situations and decide when to administer medicine.

TREND: Jan.

2023 April

2015 Good idea 33% 31% Bad idea 64% 65% (VOL) Depends 1% 2% (VOL) Don’t know 2% 2% (n) (805) (1,005)

Self-driven local delivery trucks

TREND: Jan.

2023 April

2015 Good idea 35% 29% Bad idea 62% 67% (VOL) Depends 1% 2% (VOL) Don’t know 2% 2% (n) (805) (1,005)

Machines that perform risky jobs such as coal mining

TREND: Jan.

2023 April

2015 Good idea 75% 76% Bad idea 21% 20% (VOL) Depends 1% 2% (VOL) Don’t know 2% 2% (n) (805) (1,005)

Machines that monitor and make decisions about the safety operations of a nuclear power plant

TREND: Jan.

2023 April

2015 Good idea 38% 35% Bad idea 58% 60% (VOL) Depends 2% 2% (VOL) Don’t know 2% 3% (n) (805) (1,005)

Facial recognition technology that can identify and monitor people who try to enter public places such as stadiums

Jan.

2023 Good idea 54% Bad idea 41% (VOL) Depends 3% (VOL) Don’t know 2% (n) (805)

30. Would you favor or oppose having a federal agency regulate the use of artificial intelligence similar to how the FDA regulates the approval of drugs and medical devices?

Jan.

2023 Favor 55% Oppose 41% (VOL) Don’t know 4% (n) (805)

31. How worried are you that machines with artificial intelligence could eventually pose a threat to the existence of the human race – very, somewhat, not too, or not at all worried?

TREND: Jan.

2023 April

2015 Very worried 25% 16% Somewhat worried 30% 28% Not too worried 28% 28% Not at all worried 16% 27% (VOL) Don’t know 0% 1% (n) (805) (1,005)

32. How much do you rely on computers and technology in your daily life – a great deal, some, not much, or not at all?

TREND: Jan.

2023 April

2015 Great deal 47% 37% Some 31% 32% Not much 17% 21% Not at all 5% 10% (VOL) Don’t know 0% 0% (n) (805) (1,005)

33. How often do you use voice recognition technology, such as Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant – every day, a few times a week, once a week, less than once a week, or never?

Jan.

2023 Every day 23% A few times a week 16% Once a week 7% Less than once a week 16% Never 38% (VOL) Don’t know 0% (n) (805)

METHODOLOGY

The Monmouth University Poll was sponsored and conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute from January 26 to 30, 2023 with a probability-based national random sample of 805 adults age 18 and older. This includes 281 contacted by a live interviewer on a landline telephone and 524 contacted by a live interviewer on a cell phone, in English. Telephone numbers were selected through a mix of random digit dialing and list-based sampling. Landline respondents were selected with a modified Troldahl-Carter youngest adult household screen. Interviewing services were provided by Braun Research, with sample obtained from Dynata (RDD, n= 569), Aristotle (list, n= 152) and a panel of prior Monmouth poll participants (n= 84). Monmouth is responsible for all aspects of the survey design, data weighting and analysis. The full sample is weighted for region, age, education, gender and race based on US Census information (ACS 2021 one-year survey). For results based on this sample, one can say with 95% confidence that the error attributable to sampling has a maximum margin of plus or minus 5.7 percentage points (adjusted for sample design effects). Sampling error can be larger for sub-groups (see table below). In addition to sampling error, one should bear in mind that question wording and practical difficulties in conducting surveys can introduce error or bias into the findings of opinion polls.



DEMOGRAPHICS (weighted) Self-Reported 27% Republican 42% Independent 31% Democrat 49% Male 51% Female 28% 18-34 33% 35-54 39% 55+ 61% White 12% Black 17% Hispanic 10% Asian/Other 67% No degree 33% 4 year degree

MARGIN OF ERROR unweighted sample moe

(+/-) TOTAL 805 5.7% REGISTERED VOTER Yes 757 5.9% No 48 23.3% SELF-REPORTED PARTY ID Republican 206 11.3% Independent 322 9.0% Democrat 259 10.0% IDEOLOGY Liberal 190 11.7% Moderate 306 9.2% Conservative 273 9.8% GENDER Male 384 8.3% Female 421 7.9% AGE 18-34 138 13.8% 35-54 264 10.0% 55+ 399 8.1% CHILDREN IN HOME Yes 199 11.5% No 605 6.6% RACE White, non-Hispanic 563 6.8% Other 217 11.0% COLLEGE GRADUATE No degree 355 8.6% 4 year degree 448 7.6% WHITE COLLEGE White, no degree 242 10.4% White, 4 year degree 320 9.0% INCOME <$50K 203 11.3% $50 to <$100K 221 10.9% $100K+ 322 9.0%

Crosstabs may be found in the PDF file on the report webpage: https://www.monmouth.edu/polling-institute/reports/monmouthpoll_US_021523/