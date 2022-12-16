National Guard airman dies in snowboarding fall at NJ mall

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A man who was serving in the Air National Guard died after he fell while snowboarding at an indoor ski park inside a New Jersey mall. Twenty-four-year-old Peter Mathews fell Dec. 8 as he snowboarded at the Big Snow American Dream inside the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford. Mathews’ sister, Sarah Mathews, tells Newsday her brother fell backward, hit his head, became unconscious and had trouble breathing. Mathews was pronounced dead at a hospital. He was from Bay Shore on New York’s Long Island. Officials at Big Snow said in a statement that their thoughts were with the family. Mathews was an airman first class in the Maryland Air National Guard.