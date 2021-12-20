Neighbors describe chaos ahead of fatal police shooting

VINELAND, N.J. (AP) — Neighbors say a fatal early morning police shooting at a New Jersey mobile home park over the weekend was preceded by a man driving a backhoe that damaged several vehicles and a home. The New Jersey attorney general’s office said a Vineland police officer fired during an encounter at the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park in Vineland at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Neighbors told reporters that before the shooting the backhoe driver overturned several cars, including a police sport utility vehicle and an ambulance. It also did major damage to another police SUV and a civilian sedan. Authorities haven’t released details about the shooting.