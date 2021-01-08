Nesting pairs of bald eagles now found throughout New Jersey

Nesting pairs of bald eagles have been found in all 21 New Jersey counties. A report released Thursday noted that had not been documented in more than 40 years of monitoring. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection says researchers found a record 220 nesting pairs of eagles that produced 307 young last year. The report is in line with a well-established trend of recovery in the bald eagle population nationally. It was critically endangered in the 1970s and 1980s due to habitat destruction and widespread use of DDT.