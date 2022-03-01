New Borgata casino boss eyes redone rooms, new slot machines

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s market-leading Borgata casino has a new boss who is planning some significant investments. Travis Lunn said in a recent interview that he wants to renovate the Borgata’s hotel rooms and invest in 300 to 400 new slot machines. He also plans to offer more social gambling activities like blackjack tournaments and will focus on enticing customers from other casinos owned by parent company MGM Resorts International to try Borgata. Lunn says the recent success of competitors Hard Rock and Ocean is a good thing for Atlantic City and will help Borgata make sure it elevates its own game.