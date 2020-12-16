New Jersey administers state’s 1st COVID-19 vaccine to nurse

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Maritza Beniquez has had a front-row seat to the devastation the coronavirus pandemic has wrought on communities of color in New Jersey, so the University Hospital ER nurse jumped at the chance to become the first person in the state to take the vaccine that is being hailed as a turning point in a long battle against the deadly virus. Beniquez said Tuesday she “barely felt” the needle go in and had experienced no side effects. Gov. Phil Murphy and other officials were on hand at the hospital, where health care workers will be given the vaccine produced by Pfizer. The hospital is expected to be able to vaccinate about 600 people per day.