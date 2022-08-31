New Jersey allots $6.5M for school blueprints for responders

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is using $6.5 million of federal aid to help collect and digitize school blueprints for first responders. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced the spending on Tuesday. The American Rescue Plan funds will help the state’s Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and the state police devise maps for about 1,500 schools public and private schools. The administration says an additional 1,500 schools already have such digital graphics available. Officials say the maps are critical to help police and other responders react to emergencies in what could be unfamiliar environments.